October 02, 2020 | Daily News Brief | Don’t fall for this ballot scam. COVID restrictions loosened. Halloween fun at Annapolis Town Center
Today…No one is supposed to be collecting your ballots at your door and “delivering” them. Both County Executive Pittman and Governor Hogan relaxed some COVID restrictions. And the Annapolis Town Center has some spooky fun for you this month
And it IS Friday and we have a list of things to do cosider doing this weekend including some otdoor movies at Chesepiooc Brewing, First Sunday Arts Festival, ArtFarm camera class, The Preakness and a Front Stairs Concert at Maryland Hall with the Eastport Oyster Boys!
And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!
