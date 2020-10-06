Mission Escape Rooms launches new spooky escape rooms for Spooktober

Looking for something to do this fall season that is safe and socially distant? Mission Escape Rooms is hosting Spooktober – featuring two spooky themed escape rooms. The room themes include Camp Crystal Lake (Arundel Mills Location) and The Mad Dentist (Annapolis Location). Both rooms will run until November 1st.

Camp Crystal Lake leaves guests at one of the cabins on Crystal Lake. Years ago, a young boy stayed out past curfew and went missing. Some say that it was just a prank, but others say the young boy still lurks around the camp. In order for guests to escape Camp Crystal Lake they must turn the power back on and find the key to the bus, before it is too late.

The Mad Dentist room leaves guests locked in the office of Dr. West, who was one of the notorious serial killers of the 1970’s. Dr. West did a brief stint in a psych ward, returned to his practice, and allegedly began dosing patients with experimental anesthetics. Both room experiences give guests a fifty-minute immersive experience where they must find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape.

Mission Escape Rooms is conveniently located in Downtown Annapolis, the Arundel Mills Mall, and Waugh Chapel Towne Centre with a total of eleven different themed rooms. While many fall festivities and activities are not able to open this year, Mission Escape Rooms has taken steps to make all locations safe and enjoyable for its guests. All experiences are private, which means guests will only be interacting with the group they book with when making their reservation. Along with the private bookings, room schedules are staggered to minimize interaction with other guests that may be in the location during your visit. Mission Escape Rooms follows all suggested CDC guidelines by disinfecting, cleaning and limiting touch points for guests. All employees are required to wear masks and do temperature checks upon arrival. To see the rest of the preventative measures Mission Escape Rooms is taking please visit their website.

