MHEC supports Governor Hogan’s #MasksOnMaryland campaign

| October 09, 2020, 01:26 PM

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder announced it has thrown its mask into the ring, showing support for Governor Larry Hogan’s #MasksOnMaryland campaign, encouraging all postsecondary students, faculty, and staff in Maryland to spread the word, not the virus!

“The Maryland higher education community spans across the entire state, and this campaign is a reminder that we have to work together, as a community, and encourage each other to stay vigilant during these uncertain times,” Governor Larry Hogan said.

MHEC’s video public service announcement (PSA) supports the expansion of Governor Hogan’s mask order, requiring all Marylanders over the age of five wear a face covering in public spaces across the state. Face coverings are also required indoors in public areas, whenever it is not possible to maintain physical distancing.

“Whether these students are on-line or on campus, never underestimate the power of our higher education community to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Secretary Fielder said. “We are a community of approximately 380,000 students and more than 47,000 faculty and staff members, all supporting Maryland’s 175 postsecondary institutions in Maryland.”

The video PSA released by MHEC is the first of two videos, with more expected, as Secretary Fielder encourages each postsecondary institution to continue sending in a photo that best represents its campus.

