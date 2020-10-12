Man confronted at gunpoint leaving Ruth’s Chris in Eastport

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened onThursday night as a man was leaving the Ruth’s Chris restaurant in Eastport.

On October 9, 2020 at about 4:00pm, police responded to the Ruth’s Chris restaurant for a report of an armed robbery that had occured the day before.

The male victim advised that he had left the restaurant through the rear doors at 8:30pm when he was approached by two unknown males. One of the suspects held him at gunpoint, while th eother rummaged through his pockets.

Nothing was taken and the suspects fled the area on foot. The victim was uninjured.

