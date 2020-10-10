LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Temple | October 10, 2020 | 6:00pm

NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy is off to a rough start this season. They suffered their fourth worst loss in program history with a 55-3 loss to Brigham Young for the home opener. In New Orleans, they mounted an incredible comeback against the Green Tide late in the game to pull ahead and win it 27-24. ANd last week, the first game of the Commander in Chief’s Trophy went south really quick with a 40-7 loss to rival Air Force.

Tonight, they can move to to a 2-2 record for the season with a win against the Temple Owls. But (and ths is big), Temple had a lot of COVID problems in Augut and September and did not start their season on time. In fact, tonight is the first game for the Owls as they have had several additional weeks of practice to play Navy, an opponent with whom they are very familiar.

The two teams have met a total of 14 times with Temple leading it 8-6 and on a three game streak in the series.

Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo is sitting on the cusp of a major milestone. Currently he has 99 career wins for Navy and is the winningest coach in program history; and one more will place him in with 24 others (6 active) to achieve it at one school.

Today also marks the first game of the 2020 season to allow the Brigade of Midshipmen to attend the game. This was announced jointly by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Superintendent VADM Sean Buck. The Mids are seated throughtout the stadium (not the usual bleacher seats) in socially distant groups. Roommates are allowed to sit together. Cheerleaders are here as well, but they are not allowed on the field and relegated to the grass hill in the North end zone.

