Legacy Business Spotlight: Citizen Pride | JEB Design  (Encore Presentation)

The creative juices started flowing back at Kent State University where Joe and Eva Barsin met. Now nearly 30 years later the duo is known all across Maryland for the unique art of Citizen Pride and JEB Design.

You have seen their work on the car in front of you (Chesapeake Bay Plate), at the Annapolis Film Festival, The Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, and countless businesses in the area including Mother’s Peninsula Grille.

We explore their start working for “the man” to venturing out on their own, surviving a recession and what’s in store for the future.

