K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, and Severn Bank team up for our schools
Many years ago, Jared Littmann, realized that to a neighborhood store, that he needed to give back. And Cash For Schools was born. The concept was simple. When a customer makes a purchase, they can donate a small amount to a designated school and K&B True Value Hardware wodl match it up to $5000.
Since its inception in 2009, K&B True Value Hardware and their customers have donated a whopping $34,448 to our local schools.
This year looks to be a banner year and a little different. In addition to the $5000 match from K&B, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits decided to offer their own $5000 match for contributions between $5000 and $10,000. And not to be outdone, Severn Bank joined the team this year with an additional $5000 match for contributions between $10,000 and $15,000!
So, what does all this mean? In a most challenging year when budgets are strained, our local schools can potentially share in a $30,000 contribution.
How do you participate? Just stop in at K&B TrueValue Hardware between now and the end of the month and when you check out, make a small donation to the school of your choice and it will be matched! Simple!
And where do they stand right now? With the K&B and Bay RIdge Wine & Spirits match they are just over $20,000 and on target to hit that $30,000 goal with yor help! Stop in today!
