Impact 100 narrows the finalists for $54,000 grant

Impact 100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact 100) will award a $54,000 grant to an Anne Arundel County non-profit for a project that is related to one of five key focus areas – Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness. The finalists for this grant are:

Ballet Theatre of Maryland

The Center of Help

HOPE For All

Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County

The Impact 100 Greater Chesapeake annual member meeting will be held virtually on October 18, 2020. Finalists will have an opportunity to make a brief presentation about their project proposals to Impact’s membership via a live ZOOM meeting.

Following the presentations, Impact 100 members will vote for one project to receive the $54,000 grant, which will be announced before the conclusion of the meeting.

