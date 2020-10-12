Impact 100 narrows the finalists for $54,000 grant
Impact 100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact 100) will award a $54,000 grant to an Anne Arundel County non-profit for a project that is related to one of five key focus areas – Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness. The finalists for this grant are:
- Ballet Theatre of Maryland
- The Center of Help
- HOPE For All
- Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County
The Impact 100 Greater Chesapeake annual member meeting will be held virtually on October 18, 2020. Finalists will have an opportunity to make a brief presentation about their project proposals to Impact’s membership via a live ZOOM meeting.
Following the presentations, Impact 100 members will vote for one project to receive the $54,000 grant, which will be announced before the conclusion of the meeting.
