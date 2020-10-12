--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Impact 100 narrows the finalists for $54,000 grant

| October 12, 2020, 01:22 PM

Rams Head

Impact 100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact 100) will award a $54,000 grant to an Anne Arundel County non-profit for a project that is related to one of five key focus areas – Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness. The finalists for this grant are:

  • Ballet Theatre of Maryland
  • The Center of Help
  • HOPE For All
  • Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County

The Impact 100 Greater Chesapeake annual member meeting will be held virtually on October 18, 2020. Finalists will have an opportunity to make a brief presentation about their project proposals to Impact’s membership via a live ZOOM meeting.

Following the presentations, Impact 100 members will vote for one project to receive the $54,000 grant, which will be announced before the conclusion of the meeting.

Rams Head

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«