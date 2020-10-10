Homestead Gardens’ Annual Critter Crawl goes virtual for 2020

Homestead Gardens’ 8th Annual Critter Crawl goes virtual! Dress your pet in their favorite Halloween costume, snap a picture and enter the contest. Entries may be submitted starting October 17 through and including midnight October 24th.

The Critter Crawl benefits our local SPCA of AA County. Homestead Gardens is requestiong that you make a $5.00 contribution when you enter your pet.

Winners will be announced on October 29, 2020

Prizes

First Place: Homestead Garden Farm & Pet Gift Basket including Gift Cards valued at $225

Runner Up: Homestead Garden Farm & Pet Gift Bag including Gift Card valued at $125

People’s Choice: Homestead Garden Farm & Pet Gift Bag including Gift Card valued at $75

How to Enter

Submit your pets photo, name, and your contact information HERE. Please note, incomplete submissions will not be accepted.

Judging Criteria

A panel of distinguished judges will select the Best Costume and runner up using the following criteria:

Originality

Creativity

Effort

Rules

One entry per person. Employees of Homestead Gardens, all divisions are not eligible.

By entering the 2020 Critter Crawl, you acknowledge that your pet may be included in any post-event coverage on social media and/or on homesteadgardens.com.

This year’s Critter Crawl is sponsored by VCA South Arundel Animal Hospital!

