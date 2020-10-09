Historic Annapolis’ popular lecture series to continue virtually this fall

This fall, Historic Annapolis has a full line up of educational, engaging, and fun virtual lectures scheduled. Each Thursday night, guests are given the opportunity to get comfortable on the couch, grab a beverage, and invite the presenter into their living rooms via Zoom. With just one exception, each lecture is held on Thursdays from 7 pm – 8 pm. Unless otherwise stated, each lecture costs $10 for Historic Annapolis Members and $15 for the General Public. Registration is required and can be made at www.annapolis.org .

If guests can not join the live presentation, but wish to see the lecture, they should still register and they will be emailed the link to the video recording the following day. Recordings are available to view up to two weeks following the lecture.

Upcoming Virtual Lectures include:

Legacy of the Green Book

Thursday, October 15, 2020

In 1936, Victor Hugo Green, a Harlem postman, began publishing a guide for African American travelers modeled after a similar publication for Jewish travelers. The Green Book was an instant success providing black travelers with information on hotels, restaurants, service stations, and other facilities where they would be welcomed. In the era of Jim Crow and “sundown towns,” this knowledge was not just helpful, it could be lifesaving. Historian and Green Book expert Candacy Taylor will be interviewed by Marquette Folley, project director of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service’s exhibition The Negro Motorist Green Book.

This is a free lecture offered in partnership with the Smithsonian Affiliations program. Registration details will be available on the Historic Annapolis website at annapolis.org. Historic Annapolis is a one of only 6 museums in Maryland to be recognized as a Smithsonian Affiliate.

Time: 7 pm – 8 pm

Cost: Free

Rolling Down the River: Jacques Marquette, Louis, Jolliet, and the Fate of the French New World

Thursday, October 29, 2020

In 1673, France and England were locked in a power struggle over the future of North America. In this virtual presentation, Laura Chmielewski, Associate Professor of History and Department Chair at the State University of New York at Purchase. explores the dynamics of French and English colonization at a time when the continent’s future was in transition. Hear the tale of the brief, yet epic, adventure of explorers Marquette and Jolliet – that nearly changed the course of a continent.

Time: 7 pm – 8 pm

Cost: $15 General Admission per household; $10 for HA Members and Volunteers per household

