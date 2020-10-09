Here is the latest on the return to school for Anne Arundel County students

Elementary school students in ECI and prekindergarten through second grade will be the first to return to classrooms in a hybrid setting under a timeline adopted by the Board of Education last night.

The timeline is similar to the one presented to the Board by Superintendent George Arlotto at its October 5 meeting. It has been reviewed and approved by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

The action approved by the Board means that students in ECI and Pre-K through second grade will begin hybrid classes on Monday, November 16, attending on either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday and working virtually on other days. All students and teachers will work virtually on Wednesdays to allow for a thorough cleaning of school buildings.

On Monday, November 30, students in grades 3 through 5 will return in a hybrid format, operating under the same guidelines as students in ECI and prekindergarten through second grade.

Families will have the option of whether to have students take part in the hybrid format or remain as virtual learners for either the semester or the full year. Families must indicate their preference by Thursday, October 15. Information on that selection process will be provided to parents by Friday, October 9.

AACPS will continue to work with the Department of Health and closely monitor the health data to make further decisions on middle school and high school students, with the goal of beginning to bring those students into buildings beginning in mid-December.

The school system will also continue to increase the number of students taking part in in-person learning at its developmental centers and specialty sites.

Under the plan approved by the Board, teachers will return to their classrooms and begin teaching virtually on Monday, November 2.

More information will be posted on the school system’s website, www.aacps.org, by Friday, October 9.

