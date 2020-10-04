Half-brother identified as suspect in murder of 5-year old Pasadena girl

This is an update to a story originally published yesterday.

On October 3, 2020 at approximately 8:15 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court and discovered a deceased 5-year-old child. The child was suffering from apparent trauma.

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives and the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Evidence Collection Unit responded to the scene. Evidence recovered revealed that the victim’s 17-year-old half brother was the suspect in this homicide.

Homicide detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant charging Davis as an adult with first degree murder.

On October 3rd at approximately 11:30 a.m., detectives, with the assistance of Ohio police agencies, were able to locate Davis in the Springfield, Ohio area. Davis was arrested by Ohio authorities and is currently awaiting extradition back to Maryland. There were no additional criminal charges placed in Ohio.

An autopsy was completed today and the cause of death was determined to be multiple sharp force injuries and the manner of death was ruled homicide. The victim was identified as Anaya Jannah Abdul , DOB: 12-7-2014.

The Anne Arundel County Police Crisis Intervention Team is working with the responding officers and the victim’s family to provide resources. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, it’s being asked that the media respect the family’s privacy and not respond to the scene.

Detectives are still looking into a motive in this case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lewis at 410-222-3460 and tips may be called into the tip line at 410-222-4700.

