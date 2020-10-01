Fright Nights: Annapolis Town Center to host a drive-through event this October

Committed to the continued growth of their property as a community epicenter, Annapolis Town Center announces their first annual Fright Nights. A total of five evenings in October will provide a full schedule of Halloween-themed fun for the entire family to enjoy. The Annapolis Town Center promises a safe environment for mesmerizing, interactive, and nostalgic experiences.

With two accommodated time slots per night for arrival, guests will check-in at The Haunted House located next to The Green to receive their complimentary concessions and pre-filled trick-or-treat bags for the kids. Cars will then follow, one-by-one, through the fog-filled path leading to the interactive Haunted Alleyway Experience and end at the drive-in movie lot for a thrilling featured film. A total of six movies will be shown across the five evenings, providing an even balance of family-friendly and adults-only nights. Experience a mix of classics and newer favorites like: The Ring, Casper, US, Hocus Pocus, Hotel Transylvania, and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Content Continues Below

Guests are encouraged to take advantage of the many dining options on property during their time at Fright Nights. Order before the film and pick-up your meal for a one-of-a-kind dinner and a movie experience at the Center. Adult-only showings will also feature a beer garden with live music by DJ Crawdads and beverages provided by Vintage Views: A Wandering Bar prior to the start of the featured film.

Given the ongoing concern for public health and safety, the Town Center remains committed to providing the community with opportunities to safely gather and make lasting memories. All guests are required to wear masks anytime they exit their vehicle and continue to practice proper physical distancing.

In order to uphold proper safety protocol, tickets will be limited and guests are required to pre-purchase them online.

For a full calendar of upcoming events, check out VisitATC.com. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB