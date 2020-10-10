--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Dick’s Sporting Goods schedules grand opening for October 16-18

| October 10, 2020, 02:55 PM

Dick’s Sporting Goods has finished the renovations in the former Burlington Coat Factory store in the Gateway Village Shopping Center is ready to open the doors to the public.

With the closure of Modell’s earlier this year, Annapolis was without a full-line sporting goods store.

Next weekend Dick’s Sporting Goods will celebrate their grand opening with discounts, prizes and giveaways. You can also enter for a chance to win a grand prize valed at $1000.

The newest store is located in the Gateway Village at 2639 Housley Road in Annapolis. (Near the Best Buy). The hours of operation for now will be 9am to 9pm Monday through Saturday and 10am to 7pm on Sundays.

And for those looking to shop, here’s a coupon!

