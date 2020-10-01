County Executive Pittman re-opens food courts, extends indoor dining hours for restaurants

Today, County Executive Steuart Pittman signed Executive Order #33 . The new order permits mall food courts to reopen, with a maximum capacity of 50 percent. The order also extends the time that bars and restaurants that serve alcohol in indoor facilities may be open and serve food from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Alcohol service must still cease at 10:00 p.m.

County Executive Pittman made these changes after consulting with county health officials and reviewing the county’s case rate and other health metrics. After several upticks in the rate during September, the seven day average of cases per 100,000 residents has been below 10 and holding steady for the past week.

Content Continues Below

“As we continue to fight the spread of this virus, we will also look for targeted actions to reopen safely,” said County Executive Pittman. “We believe the malls have a good plan in place for the food courts, and we are pleased to extend restaurant dining hours by one hour. Now we need to keep up the effort to keep our case rate low – please continue to wear face coverings and practice social distance.”

Executive Order #33 is effective Friday, October 2 at 5:00 p.m.

Executive orders, media releases, a Frequently Asked Questions document, and other COVID-19 resources are available at www.aacounty.org/coronavirus/road-to-recovery.



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB