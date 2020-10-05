CASAblanca Gala goes virtual this year on November 7th

Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc. (AACCASA) is proud to host its annual CASAblanca Gala—to be held this year with special online programming on Saturday, November 7 from 6:30-8:00 PM.

The theme for this year’s event, Finding Light in the Dark: Speaking up for Children in Foster Care, will focus on raising money for children in foster care, while offering a unique and festive at-home celebration so guests can gather in small groups to celebrate exclusively with friends and family.

All proceeds go directly to supporting the mission of AACCASA to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in foster care in Anne Arundel County, through trained volunteers.

“Since we can’t gather together in person this year, we wanted to find the very best way to highlight the fun in fundraising for our annual CASAblanca Gala. Attendees are encouraged to throw their own watch-party, dress up in their glitzy finest, or perhaps throw a pajama party! Guests can get creative on how they will decorate for our photo contest, while they join us on YouTube Live and “mingle” via the interactive chat bar. All in an effort to help us raise funds so we can stand beside our most vulnerable children in foster care and help them find light in the dark this year,” says Pat Howe, CASAblanca Chair and Board Member for AACCASA.

In response to COVID-19, this year’s annual gala will be held online—but the organization has worked immensely to ensure its event remains as festive and exciting as ever. Various partnership levels are available, along with event add-on features such as the “Finding Light in the Dark” Party Bag, featuring an exclusive party game, snacks, raffle ticket and party accessories—all packed in a heavy canvas tote.

A delicious Four-Course Dinner, complete with wine, will be prepared by Luna Blu and available as an add-on option for guests. This menu features boneless beef short ribs and a decadent chocolate mouse, among other selections. The entire offering will be gluten-free!

“Over the past 15 years, I have been privileged to witness the remarkable ways that CASA volunteers impact the lives of the most vulnerable children in our community. These children come to us wounded, but they cling to their hopes and dreams. It is our job to watch over them while in foster care, to make sure all that can be done is done, to help them flourish while a safe, loving and forever home is found,” says Rebecca Tingle, Executive Director of Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc.

“It is critical that youth in care have a voice within the system—someone with the best interests of the child in mind—and someone to speak up on behalf of the child. That’s what CASA does. CASA makes a difference every day, one child at a time, one life at a time, one future at a time.”

AACCASA hopes the event will raise $100,000 to provide the training of more CASA volunteers to serve as voices for abused and neglected children in the foster care system in Anne Arundel County.

Registration and partnership opportunities are available online at aacasa.org, or learn more by contacting Executive Director Rebecca Tingle at [email protected].

