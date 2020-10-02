Bud Light wants you to find the #GoldenRaven when they take on Washington this weekend
Bud Light, Katcef Brothers, Inc. and Eye On Annapolis are bringing the Golden Raven to Anne Arundel County this fall. So just what IS the Golden Raven?
With COVID having us all cooped up and not enjoying the things we typically enjoy, Katcef Brothers decided to bring some fun to the area with the help of Bud Light. They have planted more than a dozen golden ravens (with a Bud Light logo) in local bars and restaurants throughout the Anne Arundel County area and if you spot it, you might win–and there may even be some free swag from your favorite bartender.
The game is simple. If you spot the raven, snap a picture of it and post that picture on social media (Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter), tag @BudLight and use the #GoldenRaven hashtag.
After every Ravens home game this season (and let’s call the one against Washington a home game too) we will select a winner that will be entered into a drawing for the Ultimate Bud Light Tailgate! Your odds are pretty good!
It’s a no-cost, fun way to get out of the house and celebrate the return of sports, and enjoy a favorite brew in your favorite establishment!
More details and participating venues can be found here.
Good luck.
