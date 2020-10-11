--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
BONUS PODCAST: COVID-19 and business. From supply chains to helping our community

| October 11, 2020, 11:18 AM

Remember when there wasn’t a square of toilet paper to be found? Lysol is still not readily available. The local hardware store has an abundance of liquid hand sanitizer and the local liquor store is still having some issues with some imports.

Today we speak with Jared Littmann from K&B True Value Hardware and Dave Marberger from Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits to talk about the difficulties of managing inventories and second guessing customer demand during a pandemic.

And along the way, we talk about the fantastic program founded by K&B True Value Hardware and recently joined by Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits and Severn Bank to put much needed money into our local schools–but act quick; the program ends October 31st.  The gist–customers make a donation to the school of their choice at K&B True Value Hardware and that donation is matched up to $5000 each from the three businesses. They are on track to distribue $30,000 to our local schools.

Have a listen!


