BONUS PODCAST: Bay Village, an award-winning senior community

Bay Village Assisted Living & Memory Care is nearly complete! And that is great news for families that have an aging parent or loved one.

COVID delayed them a bit, but the wait resulted in a safer home for your loved ones. Have a listen as we speak with John Degan, who is one of the owners, about how each apartment has technology to help prevent the spread of COVID, and tech to make sure your loved ones are generally safe.

We talk about food, getting to town, aviaries, and even a private liquor cabinet!

The community is scheduled to open on January 15, 2021; but you can visit the sales center on Bay Ridge Road right now. Please call 888-687-5440 to arrange a COVID-safe visit and tour!

But for now, have a listen:

