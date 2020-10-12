BONUS PODCAST: Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse: A Chesapeake Bay Icon

Dave Gendell is a lifelong Annapolitan, who is the author of a new book, Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse: A Chesapeake Bay Icon.

And you can get yours now!

Dave has spent his life around this lighthouse and spent a lot of time researching the history, from the origins to the present. For any fan of the Chesapeake Bay or lighthouses, this should definitely make your fall reading (or holiday) list!

We connected with Dave to learn a bit more about the book and the lighthouse itself as he has become THE expert on the history of this true icon of the Bay. Scroll down for our short podcast!

And one tidbit we learned — the foghorn you occasionally hear that is so soothing to some (and irritating to others)? It is not coming from the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse. Their foghorn has been disconnected for quite sme time. The sounds you hear are the foghorns from cargo ships anchored in the Bay awaiting clearance to come into the Port of Baltimore.

You can get your copy at several local bookstores including Back Creek Books and Old Fox Books. It should be available in other local stores and venues–Fawcett’s and the Annapolis Maritime Museum come to mind. Or you can grab it online at Amazon or from the publisher.

And be sure to keep an eye out for Dave’s talk on the lighthouse during this year’s Winter Lecture Series at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park coming up after the holidays.

And ever giving back to the Bay, Dave is donating a portion of all book sales to preservation of the lighthouse so it can be enjoyed for generations to come.

Have a listen:

And give Dave a follow as well:

Insta : @DavidGendell

Twitter: @DGendell

