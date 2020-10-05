Another violent weekend in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating several violent incidents which occured in Annapolis over the weekend. Among the 317 calls over the weekend, the most violent included two shootings, an assualt, and an attempted armed robbery.

Shooting (unkown location)

On October 2nd at approximately 8:19am officers responded to AAMC for a reported gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital. An adult male victim reported being shot in Annapolis earlier in the morning. The victim was suffering from non life threatening injuries. Detectives are actively working this incident, at this time no other information is being released.

Shooting (Eastport)

On October 2nd at approximately 3:55pm officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located a subject with non life threatening injuries. He was transported to AAMC for treatment. Detectives are actively working this incident, at this time no other information is being released.

Assault & Robbery (Clay Street)

On October 4th at approximately 9:04pm officers responded for a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Clay Street. Investigation revealed that an adult male victim was assaulted and robbed of his wallet, cell phone, and keys. Minor injuries were sustained that were treated by Annapolis Fire Department on scene. Attempted Armed Robbery (Forest Drive) On October 4th at approximately 7:29pm officers responded for a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of Forest Drive. The adult male victim reported that he was held up by three unknown individuals armed with a knife, a gun, and a bat who demanded money from him. One of the suspects struck him in the leg with the bat. The victim was not injured in this incident.

