Anne Arundel County Police investigating Glen Burnie homicide

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a homicide in Glen Burnie that left one man dead from a gunshot wound.

On Sunday, October 4, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 600 block of Crain Highway North, Glen Burnie, for the report of a fight. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male lying near the front door.

Officers immediately began rendering first aid and conducting CPR on the victim. Upon arrival fire department personnel continued CPR as they transported the victim to a local hospital. It was later that the victim, identified as Jose Salvador Mancia Aguilar a twenty-three year old male from the 400 block of Irene Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland, succumbed to his injuries. Evidence indicates his death as being a homicide as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Mr. Aguilar to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Content Continues Below

A canvass was done and physical and digital evidence were collected from the crime scene. Several interviews were conducted with witnesses in regards to the incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS