Anne Arundel County Fire Department investigating arson in newly acquired Quiet Waters Retreat

| October 10, 2020, 05:13 PM

Photo: AACoFD

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating what they believe to be an intentionally set fire in a house in the newly acquired annex to Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis.

On Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:30pm, firefighters responded to a report from Anne Arundel County Parks and Recreation staff of heavy smoke coming from the roof of a vacant single-family dwelling on the grounds of Quiet Waters Retreat. Additionally, there were reports of two juveniles that were not accounted for and possibly still inside the home.

Firefighters arrived to find a vacant, approximately 75×40, one-story, single-family dwelling with heavy fire conditions in the basement extending to the first floor and into the attic area. The home is located in an area without public water and  more than 1500 feet off of the neares road, Forest Hill Drive, much of that distance without an established driveway.

The distance from Forest Hill Drive limited access to one engine, necessitating firefighters to carry all equipment (ladders, power tools) needed to extinguish the fire to the scene. A second alarm was requested, bringing 76 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Annapolis Fire Department, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis Fire Department, and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

All images ©2020 AACoFD

Photo: AACoFD

Firefighters quickly searched the home for the possible trapped juveniles and determined the dwelling was not occupied. Later investigation confirmed that the juveniles were safe at another location.

The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes and no civilians or firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit have determined that the fire is incendiary (arson). The fire remains under investigation.

