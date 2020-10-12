--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Anne Arundel County Budget Officer Jim Beauchamp leaving for the private sector

| October 12, 2020, 12:26 PM

County Budget Officer Jim Beauchamp will be leaving the Pittman administration to pursue other opportunities in the private sector.

Jim Beauchamp (Photo: Town of Centreville)

Beauchamp started with the County on July 22, 2019. Prior to that, he had a consultancy focused on financial modeling and reporting. At one point, Beauchamp served as the Acting Director of Public Works for the City of Annapolis in 2016 and 2017 when then-Director David Jarrell had left the city prior to returning 3 months later to resume his role. He also served as an elected Councilman for the Town of Centreville in Queen Anne’s County.

Matt Power, the County’s Chief Administrative Officer notified department heads of the departure this morning in an email.  According to the memo, Chris Trumbauer will temporarily assist in the transition and has been named as the Acting Budget Officer, beginning October 12, 2020.

Trumbauer, a 2-term Councilman for District 6 now has a decade of experience with the County budget. In the email, Power said, “we are confident he will keep the budget office and their talented analysts firing on all cylinders.”

