Annapolis to celebrate pickleball on October 10th

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has a favorite sport he likes to play: pickleball. To celebrate the International Pickleball Federation’s first World Pickleball Day, the City is hosting a “Mayor’s Cup” pickleball tournament which will be played at three locations in downtown Annapolis.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America. A mix of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, Pickleball pits two or four players (singles or doubles) against one another to hit a perforated ball over a net on a court about half the size of a tennis court. It can be played indoors or out-of-doors.

On Saturday, October 10, World Pickleball Day, courts will be set up at 9 a.m. in the following locations :

Two courts will be set up at Susan Campbell Park at the end of City Dock;

Four courts will be set up on the top level of Hillman Parking Garage; and

Two courts will be set up in the Recovery Zone on West Street.

The competition is expected to last until 1 p.m. on every court. A demonstration match will be given on West Street around 3 p.m.

“We want to not only showcase how fun pickleball is for people of all ages and abilities,” said Mayor Buckley. “We want to bring the game to people in popular places.”

Sara Aiken, Annapolis’ official pickleball ambassador, said that enthusiasts of the game wanted to do the Mayor’s Cup – even with the restrictions this year that COVID put on public gatherings.

“Doing this event in a physically-distanced, socially-responsible way helps us spread our love of the sport without spreading coronvirus,” Aiken said. “We hope people come out to enjoy watching a game, and get interested in giving it a try through lessons with the Annapolis Pickleball Club. Pickleball was invented in America, so showcasing our tournament with 25 other countries around the world makes this a historical event.”

