Annapolis Arts District recruiting artists and art-related businesses

The Annapolis Arts District has started a marketing campaign to expand the arts community in the West Street corridor. The Annapolis Arts District is seeking artists, craftspersons, art galleries, art teachers, arts organizations, and other creatives that would like to open an arts-related business in a community with other arts professionals. There are a few empty storefronts and co-op office spaces along West Street that are near other art galleries, artist studios, music venues, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, and other creative professionals. There also may be additional new artist studio space soon at Circle Creatives, who is exploring a renovation project that could add about 5,000 sf of new artist studio space. Expanding the arts community will strengthen the local economy and locating artists and creative professionals close together increases opportunities for networking and collaboration.

The Annapolis Arts District recently sent out a letter explaining the benefits of locating in the arts district to existing arts-related businesses in the region and to commercial real estate agents. This has been followed by a social media campaign targeting the arts community. Artists that produce and sell within the Annapolis Arts District may qualify for a state income tax modification on arts-related work created and sold in this State designated arts district, property tax deductions may be available for renovating buildings for art use, and zero-interest loans may be available for façade improvements. The Annapolis Arts District also promotes arts-related businesses on its website, email newsletters, social media, and UpStart Magazine. There is a list of additional resources on their website that could help artists get their business established.

The goal is to educate the region’s arts entrepreneurs and those representing the commercial property of the additional benefits of locating in a state-designated arts district and hopefully attract new artists to set up business in Annapolis. “Over the past month, over 2,000 people have gone to the new webpage as a result of the marketing campaign to see what spaces are available to rent or purchase,” says Erik Evans Executive Director of the Annapolis Arts District. “Hopefully a few of these inquiries transition into new locally owned businesses in the arts district.”

Artist owned businesses bring a unique offering that usually cannot be found online. This will help keep Annapolis special and vibrant for its residents and visitors looking for unique and in-person experiences. This proactive approach could help keep storefronts filled at a time when many national chain businesses are struggling to stay open as many sell the same products/brands that consumers can find online.

This summer Gallery 57 West opened to be near other galleries and the many festivals and events on West Street. They have had a successful start and carry a wide range of artwork from local artists. Dangerously Delicious Pies is almost finished their build-out and will be opening in the very near future in the middle of the Annapolis Arts District. “Now is a good time to negotiate favorable lease terms for retail space as COVID and Amazon have slowed the demand for retail space. A properly negotiated lease now could put you in a favorable position when things return to normal in the future,” says Erik Evans. The Annapolis Arts District is currently home to Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Stage one by MTPA, Nancy Hammond Editions, Kim Hovell Art, Circle Creatives, Bates Legacy Center, Maryland Symphony, Live Arts Maryland, dozens of creative professionals, a variety of restaurants, and three major hotels.

The Annapolis Arts District follows along West Street from Calvert Street to Westgate Circle plus Maryland Hall to Bates Legacy Center. The Annapolis Arts District is also hoping to get government approval to expand the arts district. A potential future expansion of the Annapolis Arts District could include, Park Place, the first block of West Street, the first block of Franklin Street, part of Cathedral Street, part of Spa Road, the Children’s Museum and West Street up to the new public library.

Retail and office space currently is available in the Annapolis Arts District at:

104 West Street 200-3,337 SF 1st floor

114 West Street 4000 SF 1st floor

125 West Street 1166 SF 1st floor

141 West Street 1000 SF 1st floor

151 West Street 1151 SF 1st floor

275 West Street 1801 SF 1st floor

79 West Street 3,095 SF 2nd floor

115 West Street 1,100 SF and 2,200 SF 2nd floor

151 West Street 2,640 SF 3rd floor

275 West Street 795 SF, 1,000 SF, and 3,858 SF 3rd floor

929 West Street 1,500-7,000 SF 3rd floor

For more details on these and other spaces visit www.annapolisartsdistrict.org/space-opportunities

Map Key: Green = Annapolis Arts District Tan = potential Annapolis Arts District expansion areas

