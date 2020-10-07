--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
7 Anne Arundel County water reclamation facilities win national awards

| October 11, 2020, 04:12 PM

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works Bureau of Utility Operations received the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) Peak Performance Awards for continued wastewater treatment excellence at each of the County’s seven Water Reclamation Facilities (WRF).

The Broadwater and Maryland City WRF’s earned NACWA Peak Performance Platinum Award honoring treatment plants that have at least five consecutive calendar years without a single National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit violation.  The Peak Performance Platinum Award for the Broadwater WRF reflects 28 consecutive years of 100% NPDES perfect permit compliance, while the Maryland City WRF has had perfect compliance for the past 12 years.  Broadneck, Patuxent, and the Annapolis WRF’s all received Gold Awards having achieved perfect permit compliance last year.  The Cox Creek and Piney Orchard WRFs earned Silver Awards for less than five permit exceptions.

“These awards and the continued success of our wastewater treatment operation highlight our daily efforts to protect the environment and public safety,” said DPW Director Chris Phipps.  “The high standards, work ethic, innovation and dedication of our talented operators and engineers are second to none.”

  • Annapolis WRF – Gold
  • Broadneck WRF – Gold
  • Broadwater WRF – Platinum (28)
  • Cox Creek  WRF- Silver
  • MD City  WRF- Platinum (12)
  • Patuxent WRF- Gold
  • Piney Orchard WRF – Silver

