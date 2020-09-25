Woman dies, firefighter injured in morning fire

This is an update to a story originally published this morning.

At 10:33PM on September 25, 2020, Anne Arundel County Firefighters responded to a 911 call from a neighbor reporting an extensive amount of smoke and fire coming from the dwelling in the 800 block of Generals Highway in Millersville. There are several homes in the area which are accessed via a private driveway that is approximately one half mile long.

Firefighters arrived within 5 minutes after being dispatched to find fire coming from the basement, first and second floors of the two story single family home. Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and rescued the resident of the home from the first floor.

Unfortunately the 77 year old female was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. Due to the extent of the fire, and lack of fire hydrants in the rural area, a Working Fire Dispatch and two Tanker Task Forces were requested bringing a total of 45 firefighters and 6 Tankers to the scene to shuttle water from a sustainable water source along Veterans Highway.

Content Continues Below

One firefighter suffered minor burns to his ears and was transported to Johns Hopkins Burn Center at Bayview Medical Center.

After the resident was removed from the dwelling, it was determined that the house was too unstable due to the amount of fire and all firefighters fought the fire from the exterior of the home. It took approximately 60 minutes to bring the fire under control.

All Images: Mike Hugg Media

Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and one child who also reside in the home but were not present at the time of the fire. Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit will be on scene throughout the afternoon to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Unfortunately, this is Anne Arundel County’s third fire fatality.

May 16th- Kathleen Cecilia Jepson, 69 years of age, died in a house fire in the 1400 block of Millwood Court in Cape St. Claire. The accidental fire was caused by apparent unattended cooking. The fire started on the stovetop and extended to cabinets.

May 14th- Margaret Ann Mogavero, 78 years of age, died in a house fire in 1500 Fairview Beach Road in Pasadena. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A reminder to check your smoke alarms each month. Many people now have the smoke alarms with the 10 year battery but it is important to test your smoke alarm each month to make sure they are working properly. If you are unable to afford smoke alarms, please contact the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Office of Public Education at 410-222-8303.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB