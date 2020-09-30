--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Watermark Captain receives citation for helping to save elderly man

| September 30, 2020, 04:08 PM

Rams Head

It takes a team to keep everyone safe. From the police department, to the fire department, to the harbormaster and even to the local water taxi.

An emphasis on safety is deeply rooted in Watermark’s culture and it was on display earlier this month when Watermark’s Captain Dean Scarborough demonstrated how Safety First is a key factor in keeping everyone safe

Captain Dean was presented with a commendation by Mayor Gavin Buckley and Alderman Elly Tierney for his part in the rescue of a man who fell into Market Slip  at Ego Alley earlier this month.

Captain Dean transported Harbormaster Watch Commander Brady Levasseur to the scene in Watermark’s Water Taxi. The teamwork and dedication to the safety of the Annapolis community that took place that day made a successful rescue possible.

Thank you and congratulations on your commendation and job well done Captain Dean.

Rams Head

Category: Boating, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«