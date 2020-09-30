Watermark Captain receives citation for helping to save elderly man

It takes a team to keep everyone safe. From the police department, to the fire department, to the harbormaster and even to the local water taxi.

An emphasis on safety is deeply rooted in Watermark’s culture and it was on display earlier this month when Watermark’s Captain Dean Scarborough demonstrated how Safety First is a key factor in keeping everyone safe

Captain Dean was presented with a commendation by Mayor Gavin Buckley and Alderman Elly Tierney for his part in the rescue of a man who fell into Market Slip at Ego Alley earlier this month.

Captain Dean transported Harbormaster Watch Commander Brady Levasseur to the scene in Watermark’s Water Taxi. The teamwork and dedication to the safety of the Annapolis community that took place that day made a successful rescue possible.

Thank you and congratulations on your commendation and job well done Captain Dean.

