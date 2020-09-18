Warrior Music Foundation launches virtual 5K fundraiser for mental health awareness

The Warrior Music Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing music therapy and lessons to veterans, is proud to announce its inaugural virtual race, the Warrior 5K: A Veterans Day Walk/Run for Mental Health Awareness.

Participants will complete the race at their convenience any time between Sunday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 11. As they walk or run around their neighborhood or favorite park, or even on their treadmill, they will log their distance/time on their own. All entrants will receive a race shirt and medal, and they are encouraged to share their photos on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #Warrior5K. Participants can enter as individuals for $30/person or as a family of four for $100/family. Registration is now open at www.runsignup.com/virtual-veterans-5K/signup.

The virtual event allows Warrior Music Foundation, which is based in Maryland and Western Pennsylvania, to continue its fundraising efforts during the pandemic. “Since COVID, we launched our online services with Zoom therapy sessions, so we’ve opened ourselves up to where we have people nationwide now participating in the program … but as you can imagine, all in-person fundraising has pretty much stopped,” explains Michael Caimona, the foundation’s president and CEO.

The foundation is also seeking sponsorships from companies that want to support the cause. There are varying sponsorship categories, including bronze ($500 to support one veteran), silver ($1,500 to support three veterans), and gold ($3,000 to support six veterans), plus medal sponsors ($2,500), a race playlist sponsor ($2,000) and a bib sponsor ($2,000). To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Megan Reese at [email protected].

Warrior Music Foundation serves active duty military, veterans, and their families by providing a venue for learning, healing, and camaraderie using music. The foundation’s goal is to improve mental health in the military community one person at a time. Additionally, Warrior Music Foundation proudly offers its services to law enforcement and first responders. For more information about supporting its cause or receiving services, visit www.warriormusicfoundation.org.

