Want to be the next Alderperson for Ward 5?

On September 4, 2020, the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee (ADCC) was notified by Mayor Gavin Buckley that Alderman Marc Rodriguez resigned and that a vacancy exists on the Annapolis City Council for Ward 5. The Annapolis City Charter requires that the ADCC fill that vacancy.

The ADCC will meet on September 28, 2020, at 7:00pm to interview candidates to fill the vacancy. The meeting will take place via videoconference and will be open to the public.

Interested candidates and members of the public should visit the ADCC website where instructions on applying, eligibility, and important deadlines are posted. The deadline for applying is September 21, 2020, at 9:00pm.

Any questions on the application process should be sent to [email protected].

