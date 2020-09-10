--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Want to be the next Alderperson for Ward 5?

| September 10, 2020, 06:27 PM

Rams Head

On September 4, 2020, the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee (ADCC) was notified by Mayor Gavin Buckley that Alderman Marc Rodriguez resigned and that a vacancy exists on the Annapolis City Council for Ward 5.  The Annapolis City Charter requires that the ADCC fill that vacancy.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The ADCC will meet on September 28, 2020, at 7:00pm to interview candidates to fill the vacancy.  The meeting will take place via videoconference and will be open to the public.

Interested candidates and members of the public should visit the ADCC website where instructions on applying, eligibility, and important deadlines are posted.  The deadline for applying is September 21, 2020, at 9:00pm.

Any questions on the application process should be sent to [email protected].

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«