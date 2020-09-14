UPDATE: Police identify victim in this weekend’s fatal shooting in Glen Burnie

This is an update to a story originally published yesterday.

On Saturday, September 12, 2020, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 500 block of Delaware Avenue in Glen Burnie for the report of a fight. When officers arrived, they found a subject deceased lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). The deceased subject was identified as Fillmore James Burris, a twenty-seven-year-old male from the 200 block of Kent Road in Glen Burnie, Maryland. An autopsy will be scheduled at a later time to determine the exact cause and manner but all evidence indicates Mr. Burris was the victim of a homicide.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene along with the Evidence Collection Unit. A canvass was done where physical and digital evidence were collected from the crime scene.

The investigation revealed Mr. Burris had been in an altercation with family members prior to being shot. While the victim was fighting with family members three black males approached and it was during that time Mr. Burris was shot. The three black males then took off running from the area.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org

