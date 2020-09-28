Union Jack’s abruptly closes Annapolis location

Union Jack’s of Annapolis has closed. In a Facebook post this evening, the popular night spot announced that it will be closing after nearly 9 years in Annapolis.

Union Jack’s opened in January 2013 just prior to the Ravens Vs 49ers Superbowl (The Harbowl) and was host to hundreds of fundraisers and booked many popular regional bands including their wildly popular New Year’s and St. Patrick’s bashes.

The venue has a sister location in Columbia that will remain open.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB