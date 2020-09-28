--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Union Jack’s abruptly closes Annapolis location

| September 28, 2020, 07:54 PM

Union Jack’s of Annapolis has closed.  In a Facebook post this evening, the popular night spot announced that it will be closing after nearly 9 years in Annapolis.

Union Jack’s opened in January 2013 just prior to the Ravens Vs 49ers Superbowl (The Harbowl) and was host to hundreds of fundraisers and booked many popular regional bands including their wildly popular New Year’s and St. Patrick’s bashes.

The venue has a sister location in Columbia that will remain open.

