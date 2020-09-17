Travis Pastrana to film stunt near Ego Alley in October

The other day, The Capital reported that a film company woudl be filming in Ego Alley in October. Details were vague.

Today, Alderwoman Ellie Tierney filled in the blanks.

This e-mail is directed towards downtown residents,

The Director of Special Events, APD, Harbormaster are currently working with the above group who have submitted a permit to film Travis Pastrana in his home town. Many of you were surprised to read about it in the Capital so we’ve asked the Director to summarize his proposal in writing and I have included that below. The most important caveat is to know is that this is filming and not a show to draw audiences and visitors. The hours are for that reason. Here is his letter to the City:

To Whom it May Concern,

Hoonigan Industries has applied for a permit from the City of Annapolis to film a stunt around Ego Alley & the City Dock on October 19, 2020. This proposed stunt would involve local personality and American professional motorsports champion, Travis Pastrana jumping a specially designed rally car over Ego Alley.

This stunt, if approved by the appropriate authorities, would involve restricted parking and intermittent traffic control in the area around Ego Alley and the City Dock. This stunt and film work would take approximately 4 hours in the morning, after the morning rush hour and be completed in this area in the early afternoon. The intermittent traffic control would be in short intervals during the actual stunt, taking only a few minutes each time.

On the same day (October 19, 2020) after this stunt work is completed in Ego Alley and City Dock area, we would film some additional stunt driving (no jumps) around Church Circle and along West Street. This proposed stunt work would involve a controlled slide around the circle, and in the intersection of West Street & Cathedral Street. This portion of our proposed stunt and film work would take approximately 3 hours and be completed by the evening rush hour. The intermittent traffic control involved in this work would also take only a few minutes each time.

All of the above-mentioned stunt work and related filming would be accomplished with all appropriate public safety and Covid-19 protocols. If approved, we will be working closely with the City of Annapolis Police Department. (I have included a link to the Hoonigan Industries website, for more information them, and previous stunt events they have put together.) I look forward to working with the Annapolis community going forward. Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or concerns you might have.

Sincerely,

Patrick Burn

Location Manager

[email protected]

www.hoonigan.com/pages/about-us

If you’d prefer you can send concerns to me so I can insure they are answered by respective public officials in their review of the permit.

Kind regards,

Elly Tierney