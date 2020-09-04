--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Tornado touchdown confirmed in Edgewater

| September 03, 2020, 10:36 PM

Severe weather blasted Anne Arundel County earlier this evening including a confirmed tornado in Edgewater. The first round of fast-moving storms brought intense lightning, heavy winds, and torrential rains about 6:00pm and a second round (much less violent) blew through about 7:30pm.

According to the National Weather Service, the area received 1 to 3 inches of rain.

The NWS also confirmed a tornado touched down briefly in Edgewater along Solomons Island Road (Rt 2) just south of the South River Bridge causing moderate damage to trees, power lines and siding on some buildings.

Shortly after the second line of storms, BGE confirmed that there were nearly 6,000 homes without power in Anne Arundel County.

