Today is Global Beer Responsible Day

This Friday, September 18, employees from Anheuser-Busch and Katcef Brothers, Inc. will raise their glasses to toast smart and safe drinkers on the eleventh annual Global Beer Responsible Day.

On this day each year, Anheuser-Busch employees and partners across the world hit the streets to celebrate the company’s responsible drinking values and recognize those in our communities who make the right choices. This year, the day’s activities will focus on Budweiser’s new responsible drinking campaign, “Drink Wiser,” which promotes two specific behaviors:

On Friday, September 18, join and celebrate these efforts during the 11thannual Global Beer Responsible Day.

This year, we’re celebrating Budweiser’s latest innovation, Budweiser Zero – Anheuser-Busch’s first 0.0% ABV beer, and revisit our company’s history of fostering a culture of responsible drinking.

Since the launch of Anheuser-Busch’s first responsible drinking campaign more than 35 years ago, “Know When to Say When,” Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners, including Katcef Brothers, have collectively invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking marketing efforts. In fact, we have a Global Smart Drinking Goal to ensure that low- or no-alcohol beer products make up at least 20% of our global beer volume by 2025.

On September 18, we encourage everyone to come together to promote responsible drinking. This Global Beer Responsible Day, help spread the “Drink Wiser” message (virtually) and helping make our community safer for all.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB