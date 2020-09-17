There is an app circulating in Anne Arundel County soliciting child pornography

Parents beware.

On September 16, 2020 Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an Anne Arundel County residence for a social media trolling cellphone App that solicits child pornography.

Officers learned a five-year-old child had several apps (“Talking Angela”, “Talking Angela 2”, Talking Tom 2”, and “Talking Ben 2”) on their cell phone. The apps told the child to take naked pictures of themself and siblings while in the bathtub. The app then told the child they would strangle the child if they didn’t comply.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging parents to constantly monitor their children’s online activity and use of social media. Please report any suspicious social applications to the police department.

