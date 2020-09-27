Thanksgiving changes for the Mids at the Naval Academy

Citing concern about the COVID-19 virus, US Naval Academy officials have decided to modify the fall calendar a bit and effectively eliminate the Thanksgiving break from the calendar.

A normal day of classes will be held the day before Thanksgiving, and the Friday following Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, will be a reading/study day for midshipmen.

This decision was based on the COVID-19 environment on the Yard, in the local Annapolis area, and around the country. It also included an evaluation of health risks to midshipmen who would potentially have traveled to be with family over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Midshipman local liberties on Thanksgiving Day and that weekend are still to be determined and will be assessed based on conditions at USNA and in the local community.

Fall semester classes will end Thursday, Dec. 3, and the last day of final exams is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11.

The health of midshipmen, faculty and staff remains the top priority; information regarding execution of winter leave and the spring semester academic schedule is not yet available.

For more information about the Naval Academy, please visit: www.usna.edu or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy.

