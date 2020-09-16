Take home shrimp feast coming to Pip Moyer Rec Center on September 26th

On Saturday, September 26, Patriot Point Volunteer Coordinator Mike Mattingly is hosting the Take Home Shrimp Feast Benefiting Patriot Point at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis and Emily’s Produce in Cambridge, Md. Supporters will be able to drive through and pick up a freshly prepared shrimp feast.

Like shrimp?

$25 (pre-order) or $30 (day of) includes:

One pound large North Carolina shrimp

Homemade potato salad

One fresh ear of corn

One mini loaf of cornbread

Two homemade cookies

Cocktail sauce

Maryland Lottery scratchoff ticket

Preorders are appreciated. For more information and to purchase, please visit patriotpoint.org/shrimpfeast . All proceeds benefit Patriot Point, a retreat for our nation’s wounded, ill and injured service members and their families to enjoy outdoor recreational activities.

Interested in a raffle?

Support Patriot Point by participating in the Shrimp Feast Raffle! Each ticket offers a chance to win prizes including a long weekend stay at Patriot Point, a charter boat fishing trip or a custom-made cornhole set! All proceeds support the programs at Patriot Point. Raffle tickets can be purchased online or at the Take Home Shrimp Feast benefiting Patriot Point on September 26. Participants do not have to attend the Shrimp Feast to enter or win. Drawing will be held after October 1, 2020. For more information and to purchase raffle tickets, please visit patriotpoint.org/shrimp-feast-raffle.

Just want to donate?

Don’t like shrimp or raffles? Please consider donating directly to Patriot Point. Donations are important for Patriot Point to continue serving wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers. Please visit patriotpoint.org/support/donate-now .

