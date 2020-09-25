Spate of violence continues in Annapolis with two additional stabbings overnight

The spate of violence is continuing in Annapolis. On Wednesday morning, a man was shot in the leg; on Wednesday afternoon a man was stabbed in the nck; and now two more stabbings have the attention of the Annapolis Police Department.

At about 12:30AM on September 25, 2020, police responded to the unit block of Cypress Road for a stabbing.

An adult male victim was located and transported to a local hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

While on scene there was a report of a second victim at Thom Ct., a short distance away. The second victim was located and transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that property was stolen from one of the victims.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

