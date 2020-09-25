--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Spate of violence continues in Annapolis with two additional stabbings overnight

| September 25, 2020, 09:07 AM

Rams Head

The spate of violence is continuing in Annapolis. On Wednesday morning, a man was shot in the leg; on Wednesday afternoon a man was stabbed in the nck; and now two more stabbings have the attention of the Annapolis Police Department.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

At about 12:30AM on September 25, 2020, police responded to the unit block of Cypress Road for a stabbing.

An adult male victim was located and transported to a local hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

While on scene there was a report of a second victim at Thom Ct., a short distance away.  The second victim was located and transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that property was stolen from one of the victims.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»