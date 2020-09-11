Soccer coach charged with assault after kissing juvenile player at practice

On Thursday, September 10, 2020 at approximately 8:42 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers from the Southern District responded to a complaint involving an adult soccer coach. The juvenile victim responded to the Anne Arundel County Police Child Abuse Unit and was interviewed. The victim stated she was attending a soccer practice at the South River High School located in the 200 block of Central Avenue East, Edgewater, Maryland. The practice was organized by the soccer coach, identified as a fifty-two year old male from the 4400 block of Indigo Lane, Harwood, Maryland.

Content Continues Below

The victim advised practice had started at approximately 7:00 a.m. and ended at around 8:00 a.m. As practice wrapped up the victim was seated in her car as the coach was talking with her as he was standing in the open doorway of her vehicle. He then said “Hey” and as the female turned in his direction the coach tried to kiss her at which time she turned away and he kissed her cheek. The coach, then stated “no” at which time the victim stated “no”. The suspect then walked back to his car and returned a short time later stating, “Let’s not make a big deal about this.”

Detectives obtained digital evidence and conducted numerous interviews in regards to this incident. Working in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office the suspect was charged with the Second Degree Assault of the juvenile victim.

On Friday, September 11, 2020 the commissioner’s office issued a summons in regards to the assault charge. As the investigation continues, the Anne Arundel County Police are urging any other victims or anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB