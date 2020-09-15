Silver Diner to replace Applebee’s at Annapolis Mall

The Double T Diner will be getting some competition shortly. Silver Diner is working their way through the permitting process with Anne Arundel County to bring their first full service diner to Anne Arundel County. OK, so they have one in the B Concourse at BWI, but that does not count.

Content Continues Below

While still in permitting, they are planning to demolish the existing Applebee’s at the Annapolis mall and replace it with a nearly 6,000 SF diner. The Applebee’s is currently still open.

The developers are hosting a virtual public meeting (Meeting ID: 829 0422 3909 Passcode: 013499) on the project on September 29, 2020 at 630pm.

Construction timetable and estimated opening are yet to be determined.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB