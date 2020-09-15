--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Silver Diner to replace Applebee’s at Annapolis Mall

September 15, 2020, 01:33 PM

The Double T Diner will be getting some competition shortly.  Silver Diner is working their way through the permitting process with Anne Arundel County to bring their first full service diner to Anne Arundel County.  OK, so they have one in the B Concourse at BWI, but that does not count.

While still in permitting, they are planning to demolish the existing Applebee’s at the Annapolis mall and replace it with a nearly 6,000 SF diner.  The Applebee’s is currently still open.

The developers are hosting a virtual public meeting (Meeting ID: 829 0422 3909 Passcode: 013499) on the project on September 29, 2020 at 630pm.

Construction timetable and estimated opening are yet to be determined.

