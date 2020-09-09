SHA wins awards for “Look Up, Look Out” video

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) won a national award of excellence for its “Look Up, Look Out” video urging teenage drivers not to text and drive.

The American Association for State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Transportation Communications Committee (TransComm) selected MDOT SHA’s video in the category of public service announcements, video or radio.

“We are committed to using every tool, including creative marketing, in order to reach people about the dangers of distracted driving, speeding and work zone safety,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “We are grateful to be recognized for our efforts to keep Maryland roads safe.”

The 30-second video depicts situations where teenagers would never think of texting or talking on their phones – at the podium of a graduation ceremony, while practicing with a football team, during a ballet performance – and likens those forbidden instances to dangerous behavior behind the wheel of a car.

MDOT SHA debuted its “Look Up, Look Out” Pedestrian Safety Public Service Announcement in spring 2019. Many of the scenes were filmed at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, MD and feature actual McNamara students.

Awards were presented to state departments of transportation during a TransComm video conference on August 25.

