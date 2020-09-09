September 9, 2020 | Daily News Brief | Arundel High. Abductor in custody. Kudos to AAMC. MD on the list again. Bonus pod on retail. The ASO pivots.
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.
SPONSOR: Many thanks to Solar Energy Services for sponsoring this podcast. If you think solar is in your future, please give Rick Peters and his team a call at 410-923-6090.
Today…Arundel High puts their foot in their mouth with an online question. Anne Arundel County Police have taken a suspected abductor into custody. Kudos to AAMC from the HRC. Maryland is now on the quarantine list for NJ, NY, and CT. A bonus podcast with Dr. Marks about the state of retail. And the ASO pivots hard and has a great season ahead!
And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!
Content Continues Below
CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect
The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!
All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis
Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast