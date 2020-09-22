September 22, 2020 | Daily News Brief | Mid day armed robbery. Good COVID numbers. OC says stay away this weekend. Annapolis Town Center changes. A Bay Paddle update.
Today…A cabbie was robbed of $1000 in a bold mid-day armed robbery. Governor Hogan reporting some great COVID stats. Ocean City Mayor suggesting people stay away this weekend. The Annapolis Town Center has some changes. And an update on the Bay Paddle and Chris Hopkinson.
