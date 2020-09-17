September 17, 2020 | Daily News Brief | 15 indicted in drug and sex trafficking gang. 1000 Men March. Maryland Restaurant Week. Shrimp Feast, and go us!
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.
SPONSOR: Many thanks to Solar Energy Services for sponsoring this podcast. If you think solar is in your future, please give Rick Peters and his team a call at 410-923-6090.
Today…Fifteen people were indicted in a drug and sex trafficking ring. Annapolis is preparing for the 1000 Men March on Saturday. Patriot Point is throwing a Shrimp Feast. Maryland Restaurant Week begins on Friday. And we are #86.
It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with the Maker Minutes. He’s back with great ideas to work out your mind and skills.
And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!
Content Continues Below
CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect
The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!
All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis
Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast