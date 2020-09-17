September 17, 2020 | Daily News Brief | 15 indicted in drug and sex trafficking gang. 1000 Men March. Maryland Restaurant Week. Shrimp Feast, and go us!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Fifteen people were indicted in a drug and sex trafficking ring. Annapolis is preparing for the 1000 Men March on Saturday. Patriot Point is throwing a Shrimp Feast. Maryland Restaurant Week begins on Friday. And we are #86.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with the Maker Minutes. He’s back with great ideas to work out your mind and skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

