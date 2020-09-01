--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

September 1, 2020 | Daily News Brief | Shootings in Riva and Glen Burnie. New visiting hours at AAMC. Bill reprieve. Are you prepared?

| September 01, 2020, 06:00 AM

Rams Head

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSOR: Many thanks to Solar Energy Services for sponsoring this podcast. If you think solar is in your future, please give Rick Peters and his team a call at 410-923-6090.

Today…Shootings in Riva and Glen Burnie. New visiting hours at AAMC. Anne Arundel County OEM wants to make sure you are prepared. Maryland extends moratorium on utility shutoffs. And The Ravens have an awesome fundraiser!

And of course, George  from DCMDVA Weather  is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

CONNECT WITH US!  LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Rams Head

Tags: , , , , ,

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»