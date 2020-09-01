September 1, 2020 | Daily News Brief | Shootings in Riva and Glen Burnie. New visiting hours at AAMC. Bill reprieve. Are you prepared?
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.
SPONSOR: Many thanks to Solar Energy Services for sponsoring this podcast. If you think solar is in your future, please give Rick Peters and his team a call at 410-923-6090.
Today…Shootings in Riva and Glen Burnie. New visiting hours at AAMC. Anne Arundel County OEM wants to make sure you are prepared. Maryland extends moratorium on utility shutoffs. And The Ravens have an awesome fundraiser!
And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!
Content Continues Below
CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect
The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!
All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis
Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast