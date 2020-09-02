--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Riva man arrested for posession of child pornography

| September 02, 2020, 02:32 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Riva man and charged him with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after a 5 month investigation.

On April 17, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in reference to a report uploading child pornographic images to a particular internet site.  The information was provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC) which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.

Detectives identified a Riva address involved with uploading child pornography.  On May 21, 2020, detectives executed a residential search warrant at an address in the 3100 block of Shrewsbury Lane in Riva, Maryland. Numerous digital devices were seized for analysis. The suspect was identified as a sixty seven year old male of the same address.

After receiving the results from the forensic examination, child pornography was recovered as evidence. Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect charging him with ten counts of possession of child pornography.  On August 31, 2020, he was placed under arrest without incident.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

