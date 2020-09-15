Reward offered for help with 2017 hit and run that killed 17-year old girl

On October 28, 2017 at approximately 2:10 am officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 7900 block of WB&A Road near Thompson Road in Severn.

Witnesses reported that the pedestrian had left a house party in the 7800 block of WB&A Rd and was walking southbound in the northbound lane with a group of people. The suspect vehicle was driving northbound at a high rate of speed and struck the victim who was apparently unable to get out of the vehicle’s path.

The pedestrian was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma with life threatening injuries and subsequently died on November 1, 2017.

The suspect vehicle did not remain at the scene. The vehicle is described as a silver passenger car with blue headlights and tinted windows. The damage is suspected to be to the right front bumper, hood area and windshield.

Traffic Crash Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this crash to contact the Traffic Safety Section at 410-222-8573. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact our Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Suspect Vehicle: Silver vehicle with broken headlight assembly (clear portion) and windshield damage. The vehicle also has tinted windows.

