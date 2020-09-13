Police investigating shooting that left one man dead in Glen Burnie

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a homicide that hapened just before midnight last night in Glen Burnie.

At 11:44 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police were dispatched for a report of an injured subject in the 500 block of Delaware Ave., Glen Burine.

Responding officers discovered that the victim, a 28-year old male, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police believe a fight broke out and that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction. Police do NOT believe there is an ongong threat to the community.

The homicide unit is currently conducting witness interviews.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

